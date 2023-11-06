CNN —

Nashville police say an investigation began Monday morning into three photographs that surfaced online of alleged writings connected to the March shooting at a private Christian school that left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead.

The pictures of writings allegedly from the 28-year-old shooter, who was a former student at The Covenant School, were released by a conservative political commentator Monday.

One page of the writings appears to be a day’s checklist, while another is filled with angry ramblings. It’s unclear how many more pages of writings there may be, and what the contents of other pages are.

Authorities have previously said they combed through a notebook of writings from the shooter to learn more, and that the shooter had written extensively in a personal notebook about the attack. The attacker was shot and killed by police at the school.

CNN is reviewing the images and attempting to verify their authenticity.

CNN has also previously reported about journals authorities found from the shooter which were described as being related to “school shootings; firearm courses.”

In a statement, Mayor Freddie O’Connell said he directed the city’s law department to conduct an investigation into “how these images could have been released.”

“That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities,” the mayor said. “I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving.”

An attorney for the shooter’s parents was unable to authenticate the writings, telling CNN in a statement, “we did not release them,” and that they have never seen the shooter’s writings.

Federal authorities would not comment on the authenticity of the documents.

“As this matter is being addressed by the courts, the FBI will not be commenting on the reported documents,” the FBI said.

The shooter’s writings have been part of a monthslong legal fight playing out in Nashville over the release of documents and records related to the March 27 shooting.

The case involves requests for public records filed by gun rights advocates and news organizations that are seeking to compel Nashville’s city government to disclose writings left behind by the shooter that could shed light on the motive for the attack – which could include the shooter’s journals and a suicide note.