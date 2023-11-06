CNN —

Justice Samuel Alito is the tip of the spear for conservatives challenging the Biden administration during oral arguments at the Supreme Court.

He’s a fierce questioner, ready to trap advocates in their arguments. And he becomes demonstrably riled when he fails to get the answer he wants. He shakes his head and rolls his eyes.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar is the Biden administration’s top lawyer at the court, defending the policies that are the source of much of Alito’s consternation. She responds to him with a steady pitch and precision. And she is not derailed by what he puts down.

Their jousting over issues such as abortion, vaccines, and all manner of regulatory power offers some of the most riveting exchanges heard these days at America’s high court.

When excerpts from their Supreme Court audio appear on YouTube or other social media, it attracts thousands of views, sometimes hundreds of thousands, as court-watchers debate who got the better of the argument.

Their back-and-forth provides more than drama in the white marble setting. Prelogar, 43, argues the government’s most consequential cases. And the exchanges with Alito, 73, have the potential to influence other justices and affect whether the government wins or loses.

Prelogar will be at the lectern on Tuesday in a major Second Amendment case, defending a law that prohibits persons subject to domestic violence protective orders from possessing a firearm.

Alito, a Trenton, New Jersey, native, once stood at the lectern that Prelogar commands today.

After graduating from Princeton and Yale Law School, he joined the Department of Justice and spent about five years in the early 1980s in the solicitor general’s office. President Ronald Reagan named Alito a US attorney in New Jersey and President George H.W. Bush tapped him for a prestigious appellate court post in 1990. President George W. Bush elevated Alito to the high court in January 2006, to succeed the retiring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Prelogar, who grew up in Boise, Idaho, graduated from Emory University and then Harvard Law School. As a teen she entered state pageants and won the Miss Idaho title in 2004. She said she used the pageant scholarship money for law school.

“If you want to look at a through-line here, I like to go in front of judges,” Prelogar said recently about the experience on NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” The early pageant work may also contribute to her ease at the courtroom lectern and economy of language, shed of the usual “ums” and “ahs” that plague many lawyers.

Prelogar first became familiar with the inner workings of the Supreme Court as a law clerk to liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. From 2014 to 2019, Prelogar was an assistant to the solicitor general arguing less prominent cases before the justices, and was separately detailed to an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, under special counsel Robert Mueller. In 2021, President Joe Biden nominated her to be US solicitor general, and the Senate confirmed Prelogar by a vote of 53-36. Only six Republicans joined Democrats to approve her.

Unprecedented, but to what end?

Supreme Court oral arguments always begin with some element of suspense: How effectively will lawyers at the lectern make their case and what will justices reveal of their own views? The justices sometimes use these public sessions to press their own positions, with statements cloaked as questions, essentially beginning their negotiations with colleagues.

Any lawyer arguing a progressive position, as Prelogar regularly does, faces an uphill climb, because of the court’s conservative supermajority. For about a half century, the court was generally 5-4, conservative-liberal. Since 2020, it has been 6-3 conservative-liberal.

A few weeks ago, Alito and Prelogar sparred over a federal agency established to protect consumers from risky mortgages, auto loans and credit card deals.

The case began when payday lenders challenged the constitutionality of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding structure. Congress – seeking to ensure the agency’s independence – required it to be financed annually through the Federal Reserve System (which itself is funded through bank fees), rather than regular congressional appropriations.

It was a spirited argument, although the intensity in the courtroom as Alito challenged Prelogar’s justifications may be lost a bit in the cool words from a transcript.

“There have been agencies funded this way for every year of this nation’s history,” Prelogar told the justices, as she defended the bureau established after the country’s 2008 financial crisis.

“What is your best historic, your single best example, of an agency that has all of the features that the CFPB has …” Alito asked in one of his series of queries.

“I think our best example historically is the Customs Service,” Prelogar responded. “The first Congress created the Customs Service in 1789. It gave the Customs Service a standing, uncapped source of funding from the revenues that the Customs Service collected.”

Not satisfied, Alito continued: “What’s your best example of an agency that draws its money from another agency that, in turn, does not get its money from a congressional appropriation in the normal sense of that term but gets it from the private sector?”

“I can’t give you another example of a source that’s precisely like that one,” Prelogar said, “but I would dispute the premise that that could possibly be constitutionally relevant. This is a case about Congress’s own prerogatives over the purse, its authority.”

“So,” Alito declared, “I take it your answer is that you do not … But you think that to the extent it is unprecedented, it is unprecedented in a way that is not relevant for present purposes? Is that your answer?”

“Yes, primarily,” Prelogar said, adding with a bit of cheek. “I think it would be unprecedented in a way that you could say this is the only agency that has the acronym CFPB. That’s obviously true also, but it doesn’t track the constitutional value.”

Overcoming nerves