Start your week smart: Blinken meeting, Trump trial gag order, Nepal earthquake, January 6 sentence, Washington Post CEO

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
6 minute read
Published 8:53 AM EST, Sun November 5, 2023
A new series of photographs appears at first glance to depict Pacific Islanders in ordinary poses. Upon closer inspection, viewers realize that the subjects — all residents of Fiji — are in fact sitting on the ocean floor. The project by photographer Nick Brandt is a striking commentary on the islands’ vulnerability to rising sea levels and climate change.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah today amid escalating settler violence in the West Bank following the Hamas attack on Israel. The visit comes as the United States grapples with the Israel-Hamas war and resulting humanitarian catastrophe. Follow live updates.
    • The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial has expanded a gag order in the trial to extend to Trump’s attorneys after continued lengthy discussions about the judge’s communications with his law clerk during court this week.
    • At least 157 people have been killed in an earthquake that struck a remote part of northwestern Nepal and toppled multiple buildings, according to police, as officials warned that the death toll could rise.
    • A former State Department appointee of Donald Trump was sentenced to 70 months in prison for his violent role on January 6, 2021. Federico Klein was found guilty this summer of multiple counts, including assaulting police officers.
    • The Washington Post named news media veteran William Lewis as its new publisher and CEO at a critical time for the newspaper, as it contends with financial trouble, a rapidly shifting media environment and a looming presidential election.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Former President Donald Trump is slated to testify in the civil fraud trial against him, two of his adult sons and his company as he continues to attack the trial, the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who helped run the Trump Organization while their father was in the White House, took the stand last week. Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is no longer a co-defendant and lives in Florida, is expected to testify on Wednesday after a court denied her request to postpone her court appearance after she claimed she’d suffer “undue hardship” if forced to appear during a school week.

    Tuesday
    Special counsel David Weiss is expected to voluntarily appear before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee for a transcribed interview about his role overseeing the Hunter Biden criminal investigation, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN. Weiss likely won’t be able to say much, as it is rare for a special counsel to be interviewed by Congress while a criminal investigation is ongoing. Typically, Congress waits until the conclusion of an investigation.

    Tuesday is also an off-year election day, with voters in several states heading to the polls. Ohio in particular will be watched closely as it will either become the latest state to enshrine abortion rights into its constitution or enter a period of uncertainty as the state Supreme Court considers allowing a six-week abortion ban to be enforced. Last year, voters in Michigan, Vermont and California voted to add abortion protections to their state constitutions, while Kansas, Kentucky and Montana voters rejected efforts to roll back access.

    Wednesday
    The third Republican presidential primary debate will be held in Miami with a smaller number of candidates on the stage. Former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his campaign for president late last month amid lagging poll numbers and financial challenges, vowing to help elect “principled Republican leaders” moving forward.

    Friday
    Some 35,000 workers will go on strike across 18 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip if an agreement on a five-year contract is not reached by 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). Members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike last month. The unions are asking for better pay, a reduced workload and quotas, and the provision of safety protections, among other things.

    Friday is also when Veterans Day is observed as a federal holiday.

    Saturday
    The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) regional economic forum kicks off in San Francisco. The 21 APEC Member Economies account for nearly 40% of the global population, nearly 50% of global trade, and more than 60% of US goods exports.

    One Thing: Biden’s balancing act
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN’s Phil Mattingly explains how President Joe Biden is weighing humanitarian concerns, geopolitics and campaign pressure in calculating how to handle support for Israel in its war with Hamas. Listen here.

    Photos of the week

    A man reacts as Palestinians conduct a search and rescue operation after the Israeli army's bombardment at Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City on Wednesday, November 1. It was the second airstrike, which the IDF said targeted senior Hamas commanders, on the camp in two days.
    A man reacts as Palestinians conduct a search and rescue operation after the Israeli army's bombardment at Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza City on Wednesday, November 1. It was the second airstrike, which the IDF said targeted senior Hamas commanders, on the camp in two days.
    Ali Jadallah/Anadolu/Getty Images
    People hold a vigil for the victims of two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, in the neighboring city of Lisbon on Saturday, October 28. The body of the gunman was recovered Friday after a 48-hour manhunt.
    People hold a vigil for the victims of two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, in the neighboring city of Lisbon on Saturday, October 28. The body of the gunman was recovered Friday after a 48-hour manhunt.
    Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images
    Debris is strewn around an office damaged by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Friday, October 27. At least 45 people have died and 47 remain missing after the Category 5 storm tore through Mexico's southern Guerrero state.
    Debris is strewn around an office damaged by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Friday, October 27. At least 45 people have died and 47 remain missing after the Category 5 storm tore through Mexico's southern Guerrero state.
    Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP/Getty Images
    Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as the Highland Fire burns through his property in Aguanga, California, on Monday, October 30. As of early Tuesday morning, the fire had charred 2,200 acres of land.
    Francis Lopez douses flames with a bucket of water as the Highland Fire burns through his property in Aguanga, California, on Monday, October 30. As of early Tuesday morning, the fire had charred 2,200 acres of land.
    Ethan Swope/AP
    Anti-war protesters raise their "bloody" hands behind US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental funding request on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 31. Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pressed lawmakers to urgently pass the request, which includes significant funding for Israel and Ukraine's war efforts.
    Anti-war protesters raise their "bloody" hands behind US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental funding request on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 31. Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pressed lawmakers to urgently pass the request, which includes significant funding for Israel and Ukraine's war efforts.
    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
    Rakowiecki Cemetery is lit by candles during All Saints' Day in Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday, November 1.
    Rakowiecki Cemetery is lit by candles during All Saints' Day in Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday, November 1.
    Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Wyborcza/Reuters
    The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series in Phoenix on Wednesday, November 1. It is the team's first World Series title in franchise history.
    The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series in Phoenix on Wednesday, November 1. It is the team's first World Series title in franchise history.
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
    A woman looks from behind a gate at the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes at a hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Thursday, October 26.
    A woman looks from behind a gate at the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes at a hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Thursday, October 26.
    Mohammed Salem/Reuters
    Visitors watch Matthew Perry on-screen at a "Friends" museum in New York on Sunday, October 29. Perry died Saturday at 54 years old.