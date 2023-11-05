NFL Week 9: Miami Dolphins take on Kansas City Chiefs in Germany blockbuster
Hannah Brewitt, CNN
8:01 PM EDT, Sat November 4, 2023
Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian celebrates a second quarter interception in Denver on October 29. The Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the Titans' 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis threw four touchdowns during the game, his NFL debut.
George Walker IV/AP
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown makes a one-handed catch to score a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. The Eagles beat the Commanders 38-31.
Alex Brandon/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss reaches for a one-yard touchdown run during the Colts' 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Michael Conroy/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off the field after the Chiefs' loss to the Denver Broncos. Mahomes, who was set to make history with a win, threw two interceptions and no touchdowns.
Jack Dempsey/AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. runs past San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga. The Bengals beat the 49ers 31-17.
Josie Lepe/AP
Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Bills' 24-18 Thursday Night Football victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 26.
Rich Barnes/Getty Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, embraces Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the Patriots beat the Bills 29-25 on October 22. It was Belichick's 300th regular-season victory.
Michael Dwyer/AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams drops a pass in the end zone. The Raiders lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears.
Jamie Sabau/USA Today Network/Reuters
Atlanta Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning field goal on the final play of the Falcons' 16-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams evades Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage, bottom. The Broncos beat the Packers 19-17.
Jack Dempsey/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs the ball during the Colts' 39-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Network/Reuters
Teammates run to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as he celebrates his touchdown during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won 31-17.
Charlie Riedel/AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles away from Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during the second half of the 49ers' 19-17 loss on October 15.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert jumps over Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson. Mostert had two touchdowns during the Dolphins' 42-21 victory.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up wearing a #51 patch honoring the late Dick Butkus before the Bears' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago. Butkus, a hard-hitting Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker who played nine seasons for the Bears, died October 5.
Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom celebrates his interception during the Rams' 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Quincy Williams of the New York Jets tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The Eagles are 5-1 for the season after their 20-14 loss to the Jets.
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls a play during the Chiefs' 19-8 Thursday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos on October 12.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed sits on the sideline as Las Vegas Raiders' Robert Spillane is congratulated after his interception on October 9. The Raiders beat the Packers 17-13.
David Becker/AP
Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Eagles beat the Rams 23-14.
Harry How/Getty Images
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta tries in vain to pull in a pass reception in Detroit on October 8. The Lions beat the Carolina Panthers 42-24.
Paul Sancya/AP
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball during a game against the Denver Broncos. The Jets won 31-21.
Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
KaVontae Turpin of the Dallas Cowboys catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Cowboys' 42-10 loss the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts beat the Titans 23-16.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after catching a 41-yard touchdown pass during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Matt Durisko/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase runs past Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson after making a catch during the Bengals' 34-20 victory over the Cardinals. Chase scored three touchdowns during the game.
Joe Camporeale/USA Today Network/Reuters
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the Chargers' 24-17 victory on October 1. Mack recorded six sacks, becoming the fifth player in NFL history to do so in a single game.
Ashley Landis/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars fans wave flags ahead of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London. It was the first of five international games the NFL has scheduled this season as part of its ever-expanding International Series. The Jaguars won 23-7.