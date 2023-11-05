Baghdad, Iraq CNN —

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Iraq Sunday – a significant stop on his whirlwind trip through the region.

Blinken met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad for more than an hour. He also visited the US Embassy, where he received a security briefing on the threat to US facilities.

US officials have warned against other parties becoming involved in the conflict in Israel. In the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack, Iranian-backed proxy groups have scaled up attacks aimed at US troops in Iraq and Syria.

Speaking to the press after his meeting, Blinken said his meeting with the prime minister was “good” and “productive,” and said he made clear that attacks by Iranian-backed militias against US personnel are totally unacceptable.

Blinken said he reiterated that the US will “do what’s necessary to protect our personnel and military facilities.”

They also discussed making sure the conflict in Gaza does not spread into the wider region.

Ahead of his stop in Iraq, Blinken made stops in Israel, Jordan, the West Bank, and Cyprus. From Iraq he will travel on to Turkey.