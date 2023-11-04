CNN —

More than 50,000 runners are set to descend on New York City on Sunday, transforming the city simultaneously into a stadium, carnival and an immense endurance test.

One of the five marathon majors, the race is one of the most prestigious running events in the world, known for its undulating, difficult route.

Where will runners go?

Runners will take in all five boroughs of New York City on the 26.2 mile route. After the start in Staten Island, the route winds through Brooklyn before crossing into Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge just after the 15th mile, heading north briefly into The Bronx before runners head back through Harlem for Central Park and the finish.

How can I watch the race?

If you can’t watch from the roadside, there are plenty of other ways to tune in. Live coverage is available on ESPN2 from 8am to 11:30am ET while pre-race and continuing coverage will be broadcast on ESPN3 from 7am to 8:30am ET and 11:30am to 1:00am ET.

Complete coverage of the event is also available on the New York City Marathon’s app which can be downloaded here, and a full list of international broadcasters can be viewed here.

And, if you are heading out to the roadside to support runners, there are plenty of recommended viewing spots here including in Williamsburg and in East Harlem.

Who is racing in the elite race?

Defending men’s champion Evans Chebet has already defended his Boston Marathon title this year and is seeking to complete the double-double in New York.

“I understand that nobody has won Boston and New York in back-to-back years since Bill Rodgers in the 1970’s, so making history will be my aim,” he said, according to the race’s official website.

Two-time champion and fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor will provide stiff competition as will two-time world silver medalist Mosinet Geremew, while Edward Cheserek, the most decorated NCAA athlete, will make his marathon debut.

Runners cross the Queensboro Bridge as they compete in the 2022 New York City Marathon. Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

In the women’s race, reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir is hunting her second title in New York and will line up against former world-record holder Brigid Kosgei as well as Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri.

Meanwhile, Letesenbet Gidey is making her New York Marathon debut after she recorded the fastest ever women’s marathon debut last year.

What about celebrity runners?

Among the thousands of amateur runners taking to the start line will be several celebrities, many of whom are running to raise money for charity. Patina Miller, the Grammy and Tony award-winning singer perhaps best known for her leading role in “Sister Act,” is running to support Komera, which helps provide resources for young women in Rwanda.

Former NHL star Zdeno Chara is also running, while Olympic bobsled champion Steve Mesler is taking part to support Classroom Champions which empowers children through mentorship by athletes.

What time does the race start?

8:00 a.m.

Professional Wheelchair Division

8:22 a.m.

Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities

8:40 a.m.

Professional Women’s Open Division

9:05 a.m.

Professional Men’s Open Division

9:10 a.m.

Wave 1

9:45 a.m.

Wave 2

10:20 a.m.

Wave 3

10:55 a.m.

Wave 4

11:30 a.m.

Wave 5