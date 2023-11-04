EL HIERRO CANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Dozens of people in a cayuco on their arrival at the dock of La Restinga, on November 4, 2023, in El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain. Salvamento Maritimo has rescued during the early hours of this morning a total of four cayucos in waters near the island of El Hierro with more than 500 people, including children and women. The first two boats contained on board, respectively, 25 and 231 migrants. The other two boats rescued had more than 250 people on board, including infants and young children, as well as older minors. (Photo By H.Bilbao/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Dozens of people are seen on their arrival at the dock of La Restinga, on November 4, 2023, in El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain.
H. Bilbao/Europa Press/Getty Images
CNN  — 

More than 700 migrants traveling on four different boats were rescued near the shores of Spain’s Canary Islands, Spanish officials said Saturday.

Some 247 people were aboard one boat, 238 on another, and 254 on the other two, according to a post on “X,” formerly Twitter, by the Canary Islands’ official emergency services account on Saturday.

Of those aboard, two people were dead when found and two others died in a hospital, while 12 others are being treated in hospitals, officials said.

On Thursday, Spain’s Interior Ministry said that 30,075 migrants had arrived to the Canary Islands by water from January 1 to October 31, more than double the number who arrived over the same period in 2022.

The Canaries archipelago lies off Morocco’s west coast.