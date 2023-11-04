CNN —

All fights to and from Hamburg Airport have been halted as of early Sunday morning local time, as German police attempt to “relieve” a hostage situation at the center of a “family drama,” according to an official spokesperson for Hamburg Police.

A 35-year-old man smashed through security with his car at the airport Saturday and parked underneath an airplane, the spokesperson said. As of midnight Sunday, the driver was still in his car with his 4-year old daughter, the spokesperson added.

A “substantial amount of special forces” are on the ground trying to resolve the hostage situation, the spokesperson said. The man’s wife had previously warned Hamburg-Stade police that her child was missing.

After parking his car on the tarmac, acoustic shocks were heard, which could have been shots, the spokesperson said. Passengers of the aircraft were able to leave the plane unharmed via a gangway.

The airport’s official website announced Saturday evening that it has grounded all flights due to a major police operation.

“Due to a federal police measure, take-offs and landings are currently not possible,” the website says.

This is a developing story.