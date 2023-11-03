CNN —

A second inmate who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center in Macon, Georgia, last month has been caught.

Law enforcement officers apprehended Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, at an apartment building in Atlanta on Friday. Anderson was being held on charges of aggravated assault, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

Authorities also arrested 32-year-old Tymesha Timely for hindering Anderson’s capture, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Timely was transported to the Bibb County Detention Center and charged with aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, according to the release.

The first of the four escaped inmates to be caught was 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes. He was apprehended by police last week.

Two other inmates, Joey Fournier, 52, and Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, remain on the run. Fournier is accused of murder. Barnwell was detained for the US Marshals after being convicted on federal charges related to the “armed distribution of large quantities of drugs,” officials from the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said in a news release.

The four inmates escaped in the early morning of October 16 through a damaged window in an interview room and a cut in a fence.

Authorities said someone driving a blue Dodge Challenger in the parking lot near the fence appeared to aid the escape.

The FBI is now working with local law enforcement and the US Marshals Service to track down the two inmates, the agency’s Atlanta office said.

There were “less than 10 people” working at the jail when the escape happened, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis previously said. The department has started to make some staffing changes at the facility, he added.

An internal investigation is examining how the inmates got out of their cells and into a day room – a common area for inmates during indoor recreational periods – that might not have been locked because inmates were supposed to be sleeping.

Rewards totaling $73,000 have been offered for information leading to the inmates’ capture, including from the FBI in Atlanta, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshals Service and the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, the FBI announced Wednesday in a news release.