Caring stink bugs and tangled octopuses: European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023

By Callum Sutherland, CNN
2 minute read
Published 4:52 AM EDT, Fri November 3, 2023
The overall winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023 competition, Javier Aznar González de Rueda captures a mother stink bug protecting her eggs in Ecuador's Yasuní National Park.
GDT EWPY 2023/Javier Aznar González
The competition had more than 18,000 entries. In this picture, taken in southern France, Jonathan Lhoir shows a pink flamingo searching for food in a muddy pond.
GDT EWPY 2023/Jonathan Lhoir
On the hunt, a female puma comes face-to-face with her prey in Chile, a moment captured by Bernd Nill.
GDT EWPY 2023/Bernd Nill
Marjan Artnak won the Other Animals category with this dragonfly dancing on water.
GDT EWPY 2023/Marjan Artnak
Roberto Bueno found this abandoned place setting in Portugal, winning him the Plants and Fungi category.
GDT EWPY 2023/Roberto Bueno Hernández
In Iceland, Joel Delmas came across these "volcanic swirls" that won the Landscapes category.
GDT EWPY 2023/Joel Delmas
They may look like clouds in the sky, but Angel Fitor captured this underwater shot of waves breaking in Spain.
GDT EWPY 2023/Angel Fitor
Catherine Holmes photographed these young Munk's devil rays feeding on plankton at night.
GDT EWPY 2023/Catherine Holmes
Felix Heintzenberg found these sparrows peeking out of an old Russian tank at a war memorial in Berlin.
GDT EWPY 2023/Felix Heintzenberg
Bruno D'Amicis waited hours to photograph this monk seal in the shallows of the Mediterranean sea.
GDT EWPY 2023/Bruno D'Amicis