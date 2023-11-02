Inches from a 470-yard cliff, is this the most terrifying shot in sport?
By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published
5:35 AM EDT, Thu November 2, 2023
Leave your fear of heights -- and wild animals -- at the door when you step up to the tee at Legend Golf Safari Resort in South Africa, home of the world's longest par-three hole. Scroll through the gallery to see more.
Accessible only by helicopter, "The Extreme 19th" tasks golfers with driving from a 430-meter-high cliff face on Hanglip Mountain.
Players have between five and seven shots to find the fairway, which slopes down to a green shaped like the African continent.
An electric fence runs around the green's perimeter to keep out more dangerous local wildlife such as cheetah, which roam the Entabeni Safari Conservancy, where the resort's main course is situated.
A host of famous names have tackled The Extreme 19th, including seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Morgan Freeman, star of "Million Dollar Baby," "The Shawshank Redemption" and a catalog of other Hollywood hits, tried his luck from atop Hanglip Mountain in 2009. The actor had just stepped onto the green when he discovered via a phone call that he had received a Golden Globe award nomination for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in "Invictus."
Each hole of the resort's Signature Course is designed by a different pro golfer from around the w