Former President Donald Trump is asking a federal appeals court in Washington, DC, to pause the limited gag order issued against him in his federal election subversion criminal case.

In a filing Thursday night with the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump asked that the order imposed last month by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan be paused while his appeal of it plays out.

The former president had sought the same kind of relief from Chutkan, but she declined to grant it earlier this week.

Trump asked the appeals court to issue its ruling by November 10, but said that if it doesn’t grant him the relief he’s seeking, it should freeze the order “for seven days to allow him to seek relief from the U.S. Supreme Court.”

“The prosecution’s request for a Gag Order bristles with hostility to President Trump’s viewpoint and his relentless criticism of the government—including of the prosecution itself,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the filing. “The Gag Order embodies this unconstitutional hostility to President Trump’s viewpoint. It should be immediately stayed.”

