CNN —

Emily Hampshire has apologized for dressing up with a friend as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, the “Schitts Creek” actress offered the apology for portraying the couple who were involved in a trial centered around allegations of domestic abuse.

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” Hampshire’s statement reads. “For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.”

“Domestic abuse is never, ever funny,” she added. “These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. “In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry.”

The photos were deleted after there was a backlash, but TMZ published them.

They show Hampshire with slicked back hair dressed like Depp, while her friend portrayed Heard. The pair had props, including a wine bottle and fake feces, the latter a nod to the testimony during the trial about Depp finding feces in their bed.

Depp and Heard sued each other in 2022 after he accused her of defaming him in 2018 opinion piece Heard wrote for the Washington Post.