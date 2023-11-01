CNN —

The ideas can be simple: converting a vehicle into a wash station for homeless veterans. Providing books for kids while they wait at the barbershop. Turning a passion for diving into a movement to save coral reefs.

These are just some of the incredible efforts performed by the people who have been selected as this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes. Each will receive a $10,000 prize.

Their journey began with nominations sent in by CNN’s audience and now you can vote to help decide who will be named the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year and receive an additional $100,000 for their cause.

All of the honorees will receive a grant along with organizational and capacity-building support from The Elevate Prize Foundation. They will also participate in the foundation’s annual Make Good Famous Summit in Miami.

﻿CNN has teamed up with GoFundMe to enable donations to this year’s honorees and learn more about their stories. Supporters can make online donations to the Top 10 CNN Heroes’ nonprofit organizations directly from CNNHeroes.com.

The CNN Hero of the Year will be revealed live during “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” hosted by Anderson Cooper on Sunday, December 10, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Read more about each of this year’s Top 10 CNN Heroes, below:

Video Ad Feedback CNN Heroes: Yasmine Arrington 07:20 - Source: CNN

Growing up, Yasmine Arrington knew firsthand the challenges that came with having an incarcerated parent.

“My father has been in and out of jail and prison my entire life,” she said. “I began to do research, and I learned that there’s so many other people that are kind of my age experiencing what I’m experiencing.”

When she was 16, she created the nonprofit ScholarCHIPS – with CHIPS as an acronym for Children of Incarcerated Parents – to help young people like herself with scholarships, mentoring and a network of support.

The organization has since awarded more than $450,000 in scholarships and other aid and supported more than 80 scholars working toward their college degrees. New scholars join the program each year.

Video Ad Feedback In rural Ghana, where hospitals could be hours away, this CNN Hero is delivering care to thousands using a converted van 05:45 - Source: CNN

In many regions of Ghana, it can take hours to get to the nearest hospital. As a result, many people lose their lives to treatable illnesses. Osei Boateng experienced this personally when he lost his grandmother and aunt.

Feeling an urgent call to help, Boateng decided he would make it his life’s mission to bring health care to remote communities in Ghana.

“These people don’t have the luxury of time,” Boateng said.

Boateng started his nonprofit, OKB Hope Foundation, and in 2021, he converted a van into a mobile doctor’s office and started bringing health care directly to those in need.

A few times a week, the mobile clinic and medical team travel long distances to remote communities in Ghana and provide free routine medical care.

Video Ad Feedback Off-Road Outreach: She's providing showers, laundry, meals, and more to homeless vets wherever they are 07:29 - Source: CNN

In 2008, a stroke and subsequent traumatic brain injury (TBI) nearly killed Stacey Buckner. Today, she says her miraculous road to recovery led her to the outreach work that has become her life’s mission.

Through her program, Off-Road Outreach, Buckner has helped more than 1,000 veterans in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Using her own off-road vehicle – a Jeep that has accommodations for water, heating, and cooking – Buckner provides mobile showers, laundry services, and meals to homeless veterans.

Since 2015, Buckner travels to hard-to-reach places each week to find and serve veterans in need. Without judgment, Buckner asks what she can do to help them.

“There should be no homeless vets, period,” Buckner said. “I am to a lot of them their only family.”

Video Ad Feedback CNN Heroes: Mike Goldberg 07:11 - Source: CNN

In 1996, Mike Goldberg left his job in Los Angeles to follow his passion for underwater diving. Goldberg and his family later settled in Islamorada, in the Florida Keys, and opened a dive shop, Key Dives.

As an avid diver, Goldberg developed a strong appreciation for the coral reefs and their essential role in the marine ecosystem. Today, he’s on a mission to help bring the area’s coral reefs back to life through his nonprofit, I.CARE.

Goldberg says the organization has transplanted more than 10,000 corals and educated more than 2,000 people. The I.CARE team monitors and maintains all of the transplanted coral, making sure it’s thriving.

“There’s so much work to do. We’re just getting started,” Goldberg said.

Video Ad Feedback Using tribal traditions as a guide, she's providing a lifeline for her Native American community 10:20 - Source: CNN

When Tescha Hawley received her breast cancer diagnosis at age 46, the lifesaving treatment she needed several times a month was at a hospital a three-hour drive away.

Hawley, a member of the Gros Ventre tribe, has two master’s degrees, yet the challenges she had to navigate to receive the care she needed were daunting. As a single mother, Hawley ultimately took leave without pay to complete her treatment.

“As American Indian people, we represent the highest (rates) of everything – diabetes, heart disease, cancer – and we receive the poorest health care,” Hawley said.

After her experience, Hawley founded the Day Eagle Hope Project in 2017, and her nonprofit has since expanded to address many other needs of Native Americans in her community.