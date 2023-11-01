Mitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a single in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Rangers' Mitch Garver celebrates after hitting a single in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The Texas Rangers have won the club’s first World Series title in their franchise history of 63 seasons following a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Rangers have appeared in two World Series before this year, losing to both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals in 2010 and 2011, respectively. With the Rangers’ win, five teams in Major League Baseball have yet to win a World Series - the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

This is a developing story and will be updated.