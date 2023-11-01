Disney said Wednesday that it will acquire Comcast’s 33% stake in Hulu for an expected $8.61 billion, making the streaming service wholly owned by the Magic Kingdom. “The acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu at fair market value will further Disney’s streaming objectives,” the company said in a short statement. Disney’s bid to acquire the remaining shares in the streaming service began in 2019 under an agreement between the two companies that gave Hulu a value of at least $27.5 billion. Disney chief executive Bob Iger publicly signaled in recent months his intention to acquire the remaining shares of the streaming service, saying in March that Disney “was studying the business very, very carefully.” The decision comes as the entertainment giant makes dramatic shifts in its media business, with Iger openly floating the possibility it could sell off its ABC division and is on the hunt for a “strategic partner” for ESPN as it aims to quickly transition from the linear television business to streaming. Hulu, the subscription-based streaming platform, was founded in 2007 with joint ownership by a group of media companies — including 21st Century Fox, Comcast, and CNN’s former parent company Time Warner. In recent years, those companies have begun to focus on their respective streaming platforms. In 2020, NBCU launched its own subscription-based streaming platform, Peacock, and Comcast began shifting programming from Hulu onto the new platform, including Bravo and NBC shows. But Hulu has continued to show growth with hit original movies and shows including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Bear,” and “Reservation Dogs,” amassing more than 48 million subscribers even as the price of the service has continued to rise.