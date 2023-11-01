CNN —

This week’s “Dancing with the Stars” elimination surprised everyone.

Mauricio Umansky was sent home on Tuesday, after he and Emma Slater received a 31 out of 40 from the judges, along with two bonus points, which still landed them at the bottom with Harry Jowsey and Lindsay Arnold.

“I’m not sure why or how, but I was definitely shocked. I mean, it is what it is,” Umansky said.

Umansky and Slater danced the Argentine tango to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.”

Emma Slater and Mauricio Umansky. Eric McCandless/The Walt Disney Company

Slater gushed over Umansky as a partner, saying in their post-dance interview that he has been supportive throughout their time on the show.

The two became friends while partnering on Season 24 of the show, but denied romance speculation when they were spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills. Umansky is currently separated from from wife Kyle Richards, who stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“For full clarity we are not dating,” Umansky said.

Slater added, “We’ve got a super supportive relationship.”