Australian police have arrested a woman who served a lunch in late July that led to the deaths of three people from suspected death cap mushroom poisoning.

Victoria Police confirmed a 49-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the case.

Local media, including CNN regional affiliates and national broadcaster ABC, identified the woman as Erin Patterson, 49, who police have previously identified as the person who cooked and served the meal that ended in the deaths. When asked to confirm the woman’s identity, Victoria Police declined to comment.

CNN affiliate Nine News said Patterson was arrested at her home in the town of Leongatha in southern Victoria.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas described the arrest as the “next step” in a long investigation.

“I know people have many questions in relation to this matter and will be hopeful that I can provide answers to them today,” Nine News quoted him as saying. “However, it’s not that simple.”

In late July, Patterson served a beef wellington meal to her former parents-in-law and her mother-in-law’s sister and husband, who were guests at her home in Leongatha, according to police.

Just days after the meal, her former mother-in law Gail Patterson, 70, Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, and Gail’s 70-year-old husband Don died in hospital.

A fourth attendee, 68-year-old reverend Ian Wilkinson, was left critically ill and reportedly in need of a liver transplant but made enough of a recovery to leave Melbourne’s Austin hospital in September.

Patterson, who has not been charged, has denied any wrongdoing, telling local media she had no idea the mushrooms she used in the recipe were dangerous.

“I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones. I really want to repeat that I had absolutely no reason to hurt these people whom I loved,” Patterson said in statement she gave to police, cited by public broadcaster ABC.

In the same statement she claimed she bought the mushrooms used in the meal from two separate stores.

When news of the investigation emerged in early August, Detective Inspector Dean Thomas with the Victoria Police homicide squad said Patterson was a suspect because she cooked the meal, and was the only adult at the lunch who didn’t fall ill.

The symptoms suffered by Patterson’s guests were consistent with poisoning by death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides), Thomas said in August, though no toxicology reports to show exactly what they consumed have yet been made public.

He said Patterson had separated from her husband, Simon, whose parents died after the meal, but described their relationship as “amicable.”

“We have to keep an open mind in relation to this. It could be very innocent,” Thomas said at the time. “But again, we just don’t know at this point … four people turn up and three of them pass away, with another one critical, so we have to work through this.”

A search warrant has been executed at the Gibson Street address where the woman was arrested, including the use of technology detector dogs from the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police said in a statement.

Following the arrest, the woman will be interviewed and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.