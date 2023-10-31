Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter confronts Maine governor over previous warning about Lewiston shooter
01:39 - Source: CNN
Maine Gov. Paul LePage 9 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter confronts Maine governor over previous warning about Lewiston shooter
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmaker gets profanity-laced voicemail from governor
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maine Gov. LePage sends state lawmaker angry voicemail
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Governor defends racial comments
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Governor blames 'Shifty,' 'D-Money' for drug epidemic
00:49
Now playing- Source: WMTW
Video Ad Feedback
Maine's governor denies Obama remark
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Governor's 'Gestapo' comment draws ire
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Is LePage a political liability for GOP?
07:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why is Maine's first lady waiting tables?
03:11
Now playing- Source: WGME