CANCUN, MEXICO - OCTOBER 30: Coco Gauff of United States returns a shot to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during Day 2 of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour on October 30, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Coco Gauff was in brilliant form to win her first WTA Finals match on Monday.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Coco Gauff made light work of world No. 7 Ons Jabeur, needing less than an hour to win 6-0, 6-1 in her first match of this year’s WTA Finals on Monday.

The American won the first seven games of the match before Jabeur was momentarily saved by a lengthy rain delay in Cancun, Mexico.

After returning to court, Jabeur finally won a game, but the respite was short-lived as third-seed Gauff raced to a straight-sets victory.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Caroline Garcia of France celebrates with the Billie Jean King Trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their Women's Singles Final match during the 2022 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Dickies Arena on November 07, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Caroline Garcia celebrates winning the WTA Finals in 2022.
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

It was Gauff’s 50th win of the season, but her first win at the end-of-year finals, with the 19-year-old losing all her matches during last year’s tournament.

“Ons [Jabeur] is a great player, so I felt really unsteady the whole match even though it didn’t look like that,” Gauff told reporters after her match.

“But I’m just happy to finally get a win here in this event.”

The WTA Finals sees the best eight women’s players of the year battle it out for the Billie Jean King Trophy.

The players are split into two round-robin groups, with the top two from each progressing to the semifinals.

Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, will face Iga Świątek in her next group match.

French Open champion Świątek also started her WTA Finals campaign with a win, fighting back from 5-2 down in the first set to beat Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

CANCUN, MEXICO - OCTOBER 30: Coco Gauff of United States is congratulated by Ons Jabeur of Tunisia after their match during Day 2 of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour on October 30, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Gauff was congratulated by Ons Jabeur after their one-sided match.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Gauff, who became the first teenager to win 50 matches in a single season since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009, is playing her first tournament since splitting with coach Pere Riba.

“I would have loved to have him here. But you know, things happen. Life happens. So no bad terms on our end,” Gauff said, speaking about her former coach.

“Sometimes people think it’s bigger than what it is. But some things just didn’t work out and that’s all. I still think that he was a great guy.

“Obviously he did amazing things for me personally and also for my game. So I’m sure he’s going to be successful in his next step.”

Despite the major changes in her team, the youngster looks among the favorites to win her first WTA Finals title this month.

Jabeur, who was a finalist at this year’s Wimbledon, said she was impressed by Gauff’s quality and consistency.

“She played really well,” Jabeur told reporters after the match. “She played a correct match, didn’t make a lot of mistakes. On my part, I did make a lot of mistakes.”