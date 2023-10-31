CNN —

Coco Gauff made light work of world No. 7 Ons Jabeur, needing less than an hour to win 6-0, 6-1 in her first match of this year’s WTA Finals on Monday.

The American won the first seven games of the match before Jabeur was momentarily saved by a lengthy rain delay in Cancun, Mexico.

After returning to court, Jabeur finally won a game, but the respite was short-lived as third-seed Gauff raced to a straight-sets victory.

It was Gauff’s 50th win of the season, but her first win at the end-of-year finals, with the 19-year-old losing all her matches during last year’s tournament.

“Ons [Jabeur] is a great player, so I felt really unsteady the whole match even though it didn’t look like that,” Gauff told reporters after her match.

“But I’m just happy to finally get a win here in this event.”

The WTA Finals sees the best eight women’s players of the year battle it out for the Billie Jean King Trophy.

The players are split into two round-robin groups, with the top two from each progressing to the semifinals.

Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, will face Iga Świątek in her next group match.

French Open champion Świątek also started her WTA Finals campaign with a win, fighting back from 5-2 down in the first set to beat Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

Gauff was congratulated by Ons Jabeur after their one-sided match. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Gauff, who became the first teenager to win 50 matches in a single season since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009, is playing her first tournament since splitting with coach Pere Riba.

“I would have loved to have him here. But you know, things happen. Life happens. So no bad terms on our end,” Gauff said, speaking about her former coach.

“Sometimes people think it’s bigger than what it is. But some things just didn’t work out and that’s all. I still think that he was a great guy.

“Obviously he did amazing things for me personally and also for my game. So I’m sure he’s going to be successful in his next step.”

Despite the major changes in her team, the youngster looks among the favorites to win her first WTA Finals title this month.

Jabeur, who was a finalist at this year’s Wimbledon, said she was impressed by Gauff’s quality and consistency.

“She played really well,” Jabeur told reporters after the match. “She played a correct match, didn’t make a lot of mistakes. On my part, I did make a lot of mistakes.”