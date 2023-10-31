Jerusalem CNN —

A massive blast at the Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip has caused many casualties, officials there said Tuesday.

Hamas-controlled authorities blamed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the incident. The IDF did not immediately respond to a CNN question about the explosion.

The Ministry of Interior in Gaza reported that “20 homes were completely destroyed in the Israeli bombing that targeted a residential neighbourhood in Jabalya,” a densely populated refugee camp.

The director of Gaza’s Indonesian hospital, Dr. Atef al-Kahlout, told CNN that “hundreds” of dead and injured people arrived at the hospital and “many are still under the rubble.”

Photos of the site showed multiple large craters in the ground, surrounded by the rubble of destroyed and damaged buildings.

“What you see is a scene no one can imagine: injured martyrs, charred bodies in the hundreds,” said Dr. Mohammad alRann of the Indonesian hospital, one of the largest in Gaza, which received many of the casualties from the strike. “The patients and injured are on the floors, beds, corridors and reception area.”

“All we can do is keep taking them in. Most of the injuries are from explosives and head injuries and amputations.”

This story is developing and is being updated.