CNN —

New Kids on the Block have announced they are going on tour.

The group will head out on the Magic Summer 2024 Tour, reimagined from their 1990 tour of the same name.

Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood will all join. Also appearing for some stops will be special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. They will perform their greatest hits, plus unexpected fan favorites.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 14 and hit over 40 cities, including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”

NKOTB’s 1990 Magic Summer Tour sold out and included performances at Dodger Stadium, Giants Stadium, as well as magic and illusions in their shows.

Ticket presales begin Nov. 1.