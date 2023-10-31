CNN —

Matthew Perry’s former fiancée has paid tribute to the late actor, remembering a man who had a “profound impact” on her life.

Molly Hurwitz, who was in a relationship with Perry from 2018 to 2021, posted a tribute to the “Friends” star Monday on Instagram.

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was,” she began her post. “And he really was very talented.”

Perry died Saturday at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

Hurwitz, a literary manager to whom Perry proposed to in November 2020, wrote of watching “Friends” with him in anticipation of the cast’s reunion special in 2021.

According to Hurwitz, Perry’s response to his past performances as Chandler Bing on the show was “F**k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???”

“We rewound and studied scenes,” she wrote. ”Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

She also touched on difficulties in their time together, writing “But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too.”

“While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known,” Hurwitz wrote. “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

She referenced Al-Anon, which provides support to loved ones of those suffering from addiction. Perry was open about his struggles with substance abuse and hailed by many for how he tried to help others with the disease of addiction.

“Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace,” she ended her post. “Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication).”

Perry and Hurwitz ended their engagement in June 2021.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” Perry said in a statement at the time. “I wish Molly the best.”

The cause of Perry’s death is under investigation by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.