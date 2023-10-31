Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 1, 2023

Today on CNN10, we head to Venezuela to find out why millions of its residents are leaving the country and heading north. Then, President Biden signs an executive order in an attempt to monitor and regulate artificial intelligence. Finally, a wily coyote has airport security running in circles in Los Angeles.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10