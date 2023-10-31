Tokyo CNN —

A suspected gunman has barricaded himself in a post office in central Japan after two people were wounded and apparent gunshots heard in a hospital nearby, authorities said Tuesday.

One doctor and one male patient were injured in the incident at a hospital in Toda city, Saitama prefecture, near Tokyo, police told CNN.

The male suspect, believed to be between ages 50 and 70, fled the scene and barricaded himself in the Warabi post office, about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the hospital, according to police.

Toda Mayor Fumihito Sugawara confirmed on social media that a man “suspected of carrying a gun” was barricaded in at the post office and warned residents not to go near the area.

The area around a post office where a suspected gunman has barricaded himself in Warabi, Saitama prefecture on October 31, 2023. JIJI Press/AFP/Getty Images

Police were alerted to the incident at 1 p.m. local time and an hour later an eyewitness reported hearing what sounded like more gunfire, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan. The country has one of the world’s lowest rates of gun crime due to its strict laws on firearms ownership.

Last year, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in Nara city while delivering a campaign speech, in an attack that shocked the nation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.