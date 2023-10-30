CNN —

The war in Israel and Gaza has turned life upside down for millions of people and the ripple effects are being felt across the ocean in the United States. Jews and Arabs living in America are facing a new reality, with heightened fears of hate-motivated attacks against their communities.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas enters a new stage in the Middle East, we want to hear from Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities in the United States.

How have you seen your community in the US change in the weeks since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel’s military response in Gaza? As a member of the Jewish, Arab or Muslim communities in America, have you felt the need to adjust your daily life amid heightened fears of hate-motivated incidents?

What are you doing during this incredibly difficult time? Are you avoiding certain activities or places, or have you experienced a hateful incident? If you’re willing to share your story, we want to hear from you.