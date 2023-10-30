CNN —

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup and colorful iMac computers just got even faster.

At an event livestreamed on Monday night, the company introduced its next-generation family of custom-made processors – the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Pro – to its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. It is also adding M3 chips to its 24-inch iMac line.

The 14-inch MacBook starts at $1599; the 16-inch laptop will start at $2499. The new M3-powered iMac starts at $1299 and starts shipping next week.

The chips are built with 3 nanometer technology, which can support advanced graphics and artificial intelligence.

“It will bring a whole new level of graphics to the Mac,” an Apple executive said during the event. “They are the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer.”

The event’s tagline — “scary fast” — was an apparent nod to the unveiling of the next-generation silicon chip series as well as the Halloween holiday Tuesday.

Apple said its new MacBook Pro lineup is 11 times faster than computers with rival Intel chips, promises 22 hours of battery life and a display that’s 25% brighter than its previous model. The MacBook Pro also comes in a new space black color.

Over the past several years, the progression of Apple Silicon — the company’s custom-made silicon chip — has emerged as a significant storyline for Apple, culminating in the transition away from Intel chips. It’s also turned heads with the chips’ impressive performance in terms of processing, thermal efficiency and battery life.

The new products come at a time when it’s gaining substantial ground in the traditional PC and laptop market. At the same time, Mac sales have been down this year amid weaker demand, excess inventory and a worsening macroeconomic climate.

Last month, Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 devices with a slimmer design, a more-advanced main camera system, a customizable Action button, and USB-C charging.