This massive ‘floating’ museum is straight out of science fiction
If it looks like a work of science fiction, that's because it is: the new Chengdu Science Fiction Museum in the capital of Sichuan province, in Southwest China, would comfortably fit into the set of an intergalactic space adventure or alien invasion tale. Look through the gallery to see inside the stranger-than-fiction landmark.
The museum was commissioned in 2022 to host this year's 81st annual World Science Fiction Convention, nicknamed Worldcon. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the building went from concept to completion in just 12 months.
The architects used polygonal modeling software to create the dynamic building shape, a digital tool that creates a 3D simulation of the building. This also allowed the team to simultaneously design and construct the project.
The building concept connects past, present and future, according to Satoshi Ohashi, one of the project directors. Elements of the design respond to the ancient culture of the Sanxingdui, whose relics have been discovered in the area, and the eye-shaped skylight in the center of the building evokes their traditional bronze masks and sculptures.
The multimedia "Time Tunnel," which connects visitors from the parking area to the main building, is a standout feature. "It's organized around science fiction, and nurturing that culture," Ohashi added.
The architects use reflective materials and carefully placed lighting to create a futuristic feel, including mirror-clad hallways, silver-encased escalators, and gently shimmering terrazzo flooring made with recycled broken glass and mirrors.
Using digital modeling analysis, the team were also able to account for weather and environmental factors, such as the angle of windowpanes or the roof overhang to protect interiors from direct sunlight.
Sustainability was a key concern, and the designers focused on making the buildings operations as efficient as possible. The atrium skylight has a special coating on the glass to protect against heat gain from direct sunlight, while reducing the need for artificial light during the day.