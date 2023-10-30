CNN —

Lionel Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or on Monday, while Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí won the Ballon d’Or Féminin – the annual soccer awards celebrating the best players in the men’s and women’s game.

Messi, who won his first Ballon d’Or in 2009, picked up this year’s award in Paris after captaining Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign at the end of last year, the biggest title of the Inter Miami star’s career to date.

The former Barcelona star topped the voting ahead of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Messi’s former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Kylian Mbappé.

Bonmatí was an influential figure in Spain’s Women’s World Cup win two months ago, scoring three goals and registering two assists and winning the Golden Ball for the best player at Australia and New Zealand 2023. She also helped Barcelona Femení to a double last season, with the Blaugrana claiming the team’s eighth Liga F title and a second Women’s Champions League after defeating Wolfsburg in June.

Aitana Bonmatí has won the Ballon d'Or Féminin for the first time. Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

“I’m very proud to receive the Ballon d’Or tonight. Even though it’s an individual prize, football is a collective, team sport, so I’d like to share the prize with my colleagues, staff, workers at Barça and the national team because what’s clear is that without the titles achieved this year. I wouldn’t be here,” Bonmatí said after accepting her award from 24-time tennis grand slam singles champion Novak Djokovic.

“I’m a little bit nervous, I haven’t slept a few days. To be here in the world’s biggest football gala is a dream for me and even though I’m a discreet person, as I said being here is special.

“I have the luck to play in a great club like FC Barcelona and the national team too. In both places, I have the best teammates next to me that make me better every day.”

The midfielder is the second Spanish player to win the Ballon d’Or Féminin, which was introduced in 2018, after Barça teammate Alexia Putellas won the award back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

Behind Bonmatí in the voting were Chelsea and Australia star striker Sam Kerr and Bonmatí’s La Roja and Barcelona teenage teammate, Salma Paralluelo.

The lists of nominees are compiled by France Football, after which a panel of journalists from around the world vote to determine the winners.

More to follow…