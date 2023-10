CNN —

Taylor Swift has that thing that you like on Spotify.

The streaming service announced over the weekend on social media that the singer had become “the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year.

Swift replaced herself as the most-streamed artist record holder, a year after she captured the title back on October 21, 2022.

Earlier this month, she and Jack Antonoff celebrated their song “Cruel Summer” hitting No. 1 on the charts – four years after its initial release.

Swift has absolutely dominated the music industry this year. Her mega-successful tour has reportedly made her a billionaire and her concert film is setting records. Swift, apparently, never goes out of style.