NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 28: Ice Spice performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Ice Spice performing on Saturday. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Ice Spice transformed into Betty Boop for Halloween.

On Saturday, the rapper took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. clad in a short, red Betty Boop costume, which she labeled “Wetty Boop” on social media.

Ice Spice completed the cartoon look with a short, black bob, a diamond cross and fishnet tights.

The costume sparked prayers from one concertgoer.

“Why a fan gave me a bible after the show.” wrote Ice on her Instagram Stories, adding a laughing emoji.

The “Boy’s a Liar” rapper is on a roll. She also kicked off Season 49 of “Saturday Night Live” as its musical guest, with Taylor Swift introducing her.