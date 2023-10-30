LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 29: United Auto Workers members strike the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly Plant on September 29, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. Today the UAW expanded their strike against General Motors and Ford, claiming there has not been substantial progress toward a fair contract agreement. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
LANSING, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 29: United Auto Workers members strike the General Motors Lansing Delta