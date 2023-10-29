Start your week smart: Israel, Auto strike, Matthew Perry, Mike Pence, Maine shootings

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
6 minute read
Published 8:56 AM EDT, Sun October 29, 2023
exp Israel war netanyahu scott mclean live 102903aseg1 cnni world_00022320.png
Video Ad Feedback
Israel hitting Hamas underground targets
05:31 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Looking for a little last-minute costume inspiration for Halloween? For nearly two decades, one photographer has been documenting the denizens that haunt the New York City Subway system on their way to parties or the famous Village Halloween Parade. Scroll through his spooky portraits — if you dare …

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox

  • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

    The weekend that was

    • The Israeli military said earlier today it was “increasing the urgency” of its calls for people in northern Gaza to flee south, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had launched the “second stage” of its war against Hamas.
    • The United Auto Workers union came to a tentative agreement Saturday with Stellantis, which makes vehicles under the Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Jeep brands. But it expanded the strike against General Motors, America’s largest automaker and the last remaining holdout of the Big Three — dashing hopes it was close to ending the last remaining strike.
    • Matthew Perry, the beloved actor who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” has died. He was 54. Police in Los Angeles are investigating Perry’s death, a law enforcement source told CNN. There is currently no foul play suspected, the source said. However, the incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division.
    • Former Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his campaign for president amid lagging poll numbers and financial challenges, vowing to help elect “principled Republican leaders” moving forward. “After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference in Las Vegas on Saturday.
    • The man accused of killing 18 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Maine last week was found dead on Friday evening. The body of the suspect was discovered some 10 miles from the shattered community of Lewiston with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    The trial in a lawsuit seeking to block former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” is scheduled to begin in Colorado. Last week, a judge rejected Trump’s fifth attempt to throw out the lawsuit, which is one of several pending suits trying to derail his candidacy based on his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The 14th Amendment, which was ratified after the Civil War, says US officials who take an oath to uphold the Constitution are disqualified from future office if they “engaged in insurrection” or have “given aid or comfort” to insurrectionists. However, the Constitution does not spell out how to enforce the ban, and it has only been applied twice since the 1800s.

    Also on Monday, Apple is set to hold its second product event of the season, a month after introducing its new iPhone 15 lineup. The tagline for the event — “scary fast” — is an apparent nod to the likely unveiling of its next-generation silicon chip, M3, as well as to Halloween. The company is expected to show off new iMac computers boasting the new powerful chipset.

    Tuesday
    Happy Halloween! If you’re carving a pumpkin this weekend, watch this short video to learn how to avoid some of the most common injuries. And make sure your little Barbie or Batman wears something warm under their costume because temperatures are expected to plummet across much of the US on Halloween night.

    Wednesday
    Federal Reserve policymakers will wrap up their two-day meeting with an announcement on interest rates. Economists are anticipating a “status quo policy update,” which means a rate hike is not in the cards. That expectation is being fueled by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said earlier this month that the central bank is unwilling to make big moves and risk “unnecessary harm to the economy.”

    November 1 is the day that areas of West Maui — except for burned-out sections of historic Lahaina — will reopen to tourism following the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said he made the decision following discussions with his Lahaina advisory team, the Red Cross and other partners, as well as listening to community feedback.

    Friday
    We’ll wrap up the week with the monthly employment report for October. The US economy added an estimated 336,000 jobs in September, blowing expectations out of the water. That was the biggest gain since January, with all major sectors showing growth — particularly leisure and hospitality jobs.

    One Thing: Trump’s rough legal week
    In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Paula Reid recaps a turbulent legal week for former President Donald Trump and tells us what it could signal about the months ahead. Listen here.

    Photos of the week

    People embrace at a reunification center in Auburn, Maine, after more than a dozen people were killed in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/26/us/lewiston-maine-shootings-thursday" target="_blank">a mass shooting</a> in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, October 25.
    People embrace at a reunification center in Auburn, Maine, after more than a dozen people were killed in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, October 25.
    Derek Davis/AP
    <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/25/politics/mike-johnson-speaker-nominee/index.html" target="_blank">Rep. Mike Johnson</a> is sworn-in as speaker of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 25. After 22 days without an elected speaker, multiple nominees and many rounds of voting, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/house-speaker-vote-10-25-23/index.html" target="_blank">Johnson secured the gavel</a> without losing any GOP votes.
    Rep. Mike Johnson is sworn-in as speaker of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 25. After 22 days without an elected speaker, multiple nominees and many rounds of voting, Johnson secured the gavel without losing any GOP votes.
    Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images
    Israeli soldiers cry during the funeral of Sgt. Yam Goldstein and her father, Nadav, in the Israeli kibbutz of Shefayim on Monday, October 23. Goldstein and her father were killed by Hamas militants on October 7 at their house in Kfar Aza, Israel.
    Israeli soldiers cry during the funeral of Sgt. Yam Goldstein and her father, Nadav, in the Israeli kibbutz of Shefayim on Monday, October 23. Goldstein and her father were killed by Hamas militants on October 7 at their house in Kfar Aza, Israel.
    Ariel Schalit/AP
    A satellite image shows <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/26/weather/hurricane-otis-acapulco-mexico-impact-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">Hurricane Otis</a> approaching Mexico's Pacific coast near Acapulco on Tuesday, October 24. At least 27 people were killed in Acapulco after the storm slammed into the coast on Wednesday.
    A satellite image shows Hurricane Otis approaching Mexico's Pacific coast near Acapulco on Tuesday, October 24. At least 27 people were killed in Acapulco after the storm slammed into the coast on Wednesday.
    NOAA/AP
    Hundreds of sheep are led through Madrid's Puerta del Sol plaza on Sunday, October 22, during an annual parade in defense of grazing and migration rights.
    Hundreds of sheep are led through Madrid's Puerta del Sol plaza on Sunday, October 22, during an annual parade in defense of grazing and migration rights.
    Manu Fernandez/AP
    Marine One, carrying President Joe Biden, lands at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Friday, October 20.
    Marine One, carrying President Joe Biden, lands at Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Friday, October 20.
    Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images
    Khaled Joudeh mourns his young sister, Misq, at the morgue at Deir Al-Balah hospital in Gaza on October 22.
    Khaled Joudeh mourns his young sister, Misq, at the morgue at Deir Al-Balah hospital in Gaza on October 22.
    Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
    First responders stand amid wreckage in the aftermath of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/23/us/louisiana-fog-i55-crash-new-orleans/index.html" target="_blank">a pileup that involved at least 168 vehicles</a> on I-55 in Manchac, Louisiana, on October 23. Eight people died and at least 63 were injured in the string of crashes, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
    First responders stand amid wreckage in the aftermath of a pileup that involved at least 168 vehicles on I-55 in Manchac, Louisiana, on October 23. Eight people died and at least 63 were injured in the string of crashes, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
    Gerald Herbert/AP
    Canada's Nyl Yakura and Xingyu Dong celebrate winning their men's doubles gold medal match at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on October 25.
    Canada's Nyl Yakura and Xingyu Dong celebrate winning their men's doubles gold medal match at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on October 25.
    Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
    Volcanic lightning flashes over Mount Sakurajima as it erupts in Kagoshima, Japan, on October 24.
    Volcanic lightning flashes over Mount Sakurajima as it erupts in Kagoshima, Japan, on October 24.
    The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
    Protesters shout during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Amman, Jordan, on October 20. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/20/middleeast/protests-palestinian-gaza-middle-east-int/index.html" target="_blank">Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets</a> in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and the West Bank after Islamic Friday prayers to protest Israel's actions in its war with Hamas.
    Protesters shout during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Amman, Jordan, on October 20. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and the West Bank after Islamic Friday prayers to protest Israel's actions in its war with Hamas.
    Annie Sakkab/Bloomberg/Getty Images
    Michael Cohen leaves the courtroom after his first day in court <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/24/politics/takeaways-michael-cohen-donald-trump/index.html" target="_blank">testifying against former President Donald Trump</a> during his civil fraud trial in New York on October 24. Cohen's testimony directly implicated Trump, saying he was directed by his former boss to inflate Trump's net worth on financial statements to hit an arbitrary number.
    Michael Cohen leaves the courtroom after his first day in court testifying against former President Donald Trump during his civil fraud trial in New York on October 24. Cohen's testimony directly implicated Trump, saying he was directed by his former boss to inflate Trump's net worth on financial statements to hit an arbitrary number.
    Alex Kent/AFP/Getty Images
    A dog dressed as a butler participates in a dog costume contest in Boston on Saturday, October 21.
    A dog dressed as a butler participates in a dog costume contest in Boston on Saturday, October 21.
    John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
    Law enforcement officials prepare at Lisbon High School at daybreak on Thursday, October 26, as a manhunt resumed for the suspect in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.
    Law enforcement officials prepare at Lisbon High School at daybreak on Thursday, October 26, as a manhunt resumed for the suspect in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.
    Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
    <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/19/politics/biden-oval-office-speech-israel-ukraine/index.html" target="_blank">President Joe Biden gives an address</a> about the wars in Israel and Ukraine from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday, October 19. Biden made an impassioned appeal to the American people to support two fellow democracies that he says are facing existential threats.
    President Joe Biden gives an address about the wars in Israel and Ukraine from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday, October 19. Biden made an impassioned appeal to the American people to support two fellow democracies that he says are facing existential threats.
    Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AP
    Benches clear as Adolis García of the Texas Rangers argues with Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado after being hit by a pitch during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas, on October 20.
    Benches clear as Adolis García of the Texas Rangers argues with Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado after being hit by a pitch during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series in Arlington, Texas, on October 20.
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images