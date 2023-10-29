Start your week smart: Israel, Auto strike, Matthew Perry, Mike Pence, Maine shootings

CNN —

Looking for a little last-minute costume inspiration for Halloween? For nearly two decades, one photographer has been documenting the denizens that haunt the New York City Subway system on their way to parties or the famous Village Halloween Parade. Scroll through his spooky portraits — if you dare …

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

The weekend that was

• The Israeli military said earlier today it was “increasing the urgency” of its calls for people in northern Gaza to flee south, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had launched the “second stage” of its war against Hamas.

• The United Auto Workers union came to a tentative agreement Saturday with Stellantis, which makes vehicles under the Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Jeep brands. But it expanded the strike against General Motors, America’s largest automaker and the last remaining holdout of the Big Three — dashing hopes it was close to ending the last remaining strike.

• Matthew Perry, the beloved actor who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” has died. He was 54. Police in Los Angeles are investigating Perry’s death, a law enforcement source told CNN. There is currently no foul play suspected, the source said. However, the incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division.

• Former Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his campaign for president amid lagging poll numbers and financial challenges, vowing to help elect “principled Republican leaders” moving forward. “After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference in Las Vegas on Saturday.

• The man accused of killing 18 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Maine last week was found dead on Friday evening. The body of the suspect was discovered some 10 miles from the shattered community of Lewiston with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The week ahead

Monday

The trial in a lawsuit seeking to block former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” is scheduled to begin in Colorado. Last week, a judge rejected Trump’s fifth attempt to throw out the lawsuit, which is one of several pending suits trying to derail his candidacy based on his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The 14th Amendment, which was ratified after the Civil War, says US officials who take an oath to uphold the Constitution are disqualified from future office if they “engaged in insurrection” or have “given aid or comfort” to insurrectionists. However, the Constitution does not spell out how to enforce the ban, and it has only been applied twice since the 1800s.

Also on Monday, Apple is set to hold its second product event of the season, a month after introducing its new iPhone 15 lineup. The tagline for the event — “scary fast” — is an apparent nod to the likely unveiling of its next-generation silicon chip, M3, as well as to Halloween. The company is expected to show off new iMac computers boasting the new powerful chipset.

Tuesday

Happy Halloween! If you’re carving a pumpkin this weekend, watch this short video to learn how to avoid some of the most common injuries. And make sure your little Barbie or Batman wears something warm under their costume because temperatures are expected to plummet across much of the US on Halloween night.

Wednesday

Federal Reserve policymakers will wrap up their two-day meeting with an announcement on interest rates. Economists are anticipating a “status quo policy update,” which means a rate hike is not in the cards. That expectation is being fueled by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said earlier this month that the central bank is unwilling to make big moves and risk “unnecessary harm to the economy.”

November 1 is the day that areas of West Maui — except for burned-out sections of historic Lahaina — will reopen to tourism following the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said he made the decision following discussions with his Lahaina advisory team, the Red Cross and other partners, as well as listening to community feedback.

Friday

We’ll wrap up the week with the monthly employment report for October. The US economy added an estimated 336,000 jobs in September, blowing expectations out of the water. That was the biggest gain since January, with all major sectors showing growth — particularly leisure and hospitality jobs.

One Thing: Trump’s rough legal week

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Paula Reid recaps a turbulent legal week for former President Donald Trump and tells us what it could signal about the months ahead. Listen here.

Photos of the week