CNN —

One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at a party in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Sunday, authorities said.

Officers were already responding to the scene after getting reports of a large party after midnight when they heard shots being fired and saw a large crowd fleeing the area, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris said.

One female, believed to be an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, and multiple others were taken to area hospitals, she said. Authorities have not identified the person who died.

The victims range in age from 16 to 22 years old, Bu﻿rris said, warning that the details are preliminary.

It’s unclear what led up to the gunfire, or how many people opened fire.

“Several people have been detained and investigators are still working to determine their exact involvement in this incident,” Burris said, adding that multiple firearms have been located.

This is a developing story and will be updated.