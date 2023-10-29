02 May 2023, Hamburg: The logo of the US technology company Apple can be seen above the entrance to the Apple Store Jungfernstieg in the city center (long shutter speed shot).
02 May 2023, Hamburg: The logo of the US technology company Apple can be seen above the entrance to the Apple Store Jungfernstieg in the city center (long shutter speed shot).
Christian Charisius/picture alliance/dpa/Getty Images