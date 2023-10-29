CNN —

Ketel Marte extended his hit streak in postseason to a record 18 straight games as the Arizona Diamondbacks secured an emphatic 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday to level the World Series after two games.

After the Texas Rangers had completed a remarkable comeback in Game 1, the Diamondbacks responded in Arlington, Texas, with Marte and starting pitcher Merrill Kelly – who tossed seven innings, allowing three hits, no walks and nine strikeouts – starring.

According to the MLB, only four pitchers have had more strikeouts with zero walks in World Series history.

“That was probably one of the better ones,” Kelly told Fox of his execution. “That was the goal coming in. For me, that’s my whole game. If I execute, I’ve got a pretty good chance. If I don’t execute, it’s going to be a long night.”

A two-run single for Marte at Globe Life Field saw him make history in the eighth inning, giving his team a five-run lead in the process.

Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte (right) celebrate after beating the Texas Rangers 9-1. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It is the longest hitting streak in postseason history, according to the MLB, surpassing Manny Ramírez, Derek Jeter and Hank Bauer who previously shared the record of 17.

“Very happy,” Marte, who has broken the record in his first 18 postseason games, told the MLB via a translator, “I never imagined doing something like this.”

“It’s just another accomplishment for myself,” he added. “I know what kind of person I am. I’m a person that believes in God. We’re going to continue to strike and continue to break records.”

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series takes place on Monday in Arizona.