England captain Harry Kane has settled into life in the Bundesliga with aplomb and, on Saturday, the forward scored a sensational goal from inside his own half during Bayern Munich’s dismantling of Darmstadt 98, echoing the exploits of former England captain David Beckham nearly 30 years ago.

As Bayern counterattacked in the 68th minute, Kane found himself in possession inside his own half just beyond the halfway line, looked up and rifled the ball into the net, its looping trajectory angled perfectly to land beyond goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen’s reach.

“I just saw the keeper out the corner of my eye in a strange position,” he told Sky Sports afterwards. “We were 4 or 5-0 up at the time so I thought why not have a shot and as it was in the air, I was just praying for it to dip below the bar and thankfully it did.”

Kane’s stunning strike will be added to the annals recording those legendary goals that cover more than half the pitch’s length – a list that includes Beckham’s score from the halfway line for Manchester United against Wimbledon in 1996.

Bayern Munich won 8-0. Tom Weller/dpa/AP

The goal also contributed to Kane’s hat trick on Saturday as Bayern Munich defeated Darmstadt 98 8-0 following an extraordinary game which contained three red cards in the first half – one for Bayern and two for Darmstadt – and eight goals in the second half.

Since joining the German club after a 19-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has scored 14 goals in 13 games and is currently the second-most prolific goalscorer in the Bundesliga after Serhou Guirassy.