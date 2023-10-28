LISBON, MAINE - OCTOBER 27: Police man a roadblock leading to the area that Robert Card, the suspect in two mass killings, who was found dead on October 27, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Mr. Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston was found dead in nearby Lisbon. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Maine shooting suspect found dead
02:19 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
LISBON, MAINE - OCTOBER 27: Police man a roadblock leading to the area that Robert Card, the suspect in two mass killings, who was found dead on October 27, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Mr. Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston was found dead in nearby Lisbon. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Maine shooting suspect found dead
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MAINE GOVERNOR
Video Ad Feedback
Maine governor speaks after shooting suspect found dead
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Juliette Kayyem
Video Ad Feedback
'Odd': Analyst describes Lewiston police press conference
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john miller manhunt
Video Ad Feedback
Search for suspected gunman expands to local river. Here's why
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) attends a news conference on Iran negotiations on Capitol Hill, April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group said the Biden Administration should not remove sanctions until they are certain Iran is no longer developing nuclear weapons and threatening regional security. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Dean Phillips thinks will win a Trump vs Biden election
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leroy Walker Sr intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'I just can't hate him': Father of shooting victim on how he's finding compassion
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know about the Maine shooting suspect
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 china us fighter jet intercept south china sea GRAB
Video Ad Feedback
See how close Chinese fighter jet came to US bomber
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robert card manhun foreman
Video Ad Feedback