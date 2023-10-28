CNN —

Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” has died in an apparent drowning accident at his Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources.

He was 54.

No foul play is suspected, the sources told the LA Times.

Los Angeles Police would not confirm reports of Perry’s death to CNN.

Representatives for Perry did not return CNN’s request for comment.

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, to an actor father and a journalist mother, Perry went to live with her in Ottawa, Canada, as a youngster after his parents split.

Growing up, he pursued his passion for tennis and became a top ranked tennis player in Canada. Like his father the younger Perry also developed an interest in acting after moving to Los Angeles when he was a teen to live with him.

Perry’s first credited role was a small part in the drama “240-Robert” in 1979. From there other bit parts came his way in shows including “Charles In Charge,” “Silver Spoons” and “The Tracey Ullman Show.”

His first film role was while still in high school, playing opposite River Phoenix in the 1988 film “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.” The year before the film’s release Perry starred in the sitcom “Second Chances” (later renamed “Boys Will Be Boys”) about a man who dies and returns to earth to mentor his younger self, played by Perry.

The series failed to find its audience and Perry continued to land more high profile roles in projects including “Growing Pains,” “Who’s The Boss” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

But it was being cast as affable and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the 1994 “Friends” that made him famous.

The role earned him a primetime Emmy nomination in 2002. He also enjoyed four other nominations for the prestigious TV acting award, including two for his turn as Joe Quincy on “The West Wing.”