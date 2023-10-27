Sderot Robertson SCREENGRAB 10 22 2023
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like near Israel-Gaza border as Israeli airstrikes ramp up
01:14 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Sari Beth Rosenberg was teaching a high school history class in New York City recently when a student interrupted her with a question: “Are you Team Israel or Team Palestinian?”

Rosenberg had just started her lesson on the French and Indian War when the question came up.

As a public-school teacher for more than two decades, Rosenberg has talked with her students about many controversial topics, including gun violence, the Ukraine-Russia war and the January 6 insurrection.

But the current war between Israel and Hamas is by far the most divisive topic she’s had to address as an educator, she says.

Rosenberg, who is Jewish, feared that g