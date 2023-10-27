CNN —
Sari Beth Rosenberg was teaching a high school history class in New York City recently when a student interrupted her with a question: “Are you Team Israel or Team Palestinian?”
Rosenberg had just started her lesson on the French and Indian War when the question came up.
As a public-school teacher for more than two decades, Rosenberg has talked with her students about many controversial topics, including gun violence, the Ukraine-Russia war and the January 6 insurrection.
But the current war between Israel and Hamas is by far the most divisive topic she’s had to address as an educator, she says.
Rosenberg, who is Jewish, feared that g