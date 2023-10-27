CNN —

Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for violating the National Hockey League’s (NHL) sports wagering rules, the league announced on Thursday.

The league said no evidence was found Pinto bet on NHL games.

The 22-year-old Pinto accepted the punishment.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family,” Pinto said in a statement released via the team. “I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

The Senators, who have started the season 3-3 and are scheduled to play the New York Islanders on the road Thursday night without Pinto, said the team was made aware of additional information after the league completed its investigation into the matter on Wednesday.

Pinto won the NHL Rookie of the Month award in October 2022. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes,” the Senators said.

“The Ottawa Senators fully support the NHL’s rules on gambling. While saddened to learn of this issue, the entire organization remains committed to Shane and will work together to do what is necessary to help provide the support to allow him to address his issues and become a strong contributor to our community.

“When the time is right and with the league’s blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own.”

Pinto, who was drafted by Ottawa in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, has not played this season. He scored 20 goals and had 15 assists with the Senators last season as a rookie.

CNN has reached out to the NHL to clarify the details around Pinto’s return as he is currently a restricted free agent.