Asa Hutchinson’s presidential campaign manager is leaving the campaign next week due to differences over direction and whether the former Arkansas governor still has a path to the 2024 Republican nomination, according to two sources.

Campaign manager Rob Burgess’ last day with the campaign will be October 31, according to one of the sources, who is close to the campaign.

“Ultimately, the governor wanted to continue campaigning and Burgess didn’t share the Governor’s view of a potential pathway to the GOP nomination,” that source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the campaign’s personnel matters, said.

“So, he is stepping aside so that Governor Hutchinson can find someone who shares his vision to continue the campaign,” the source said.

The second source added that “Rob was a great leader, but as the Governor continues on, Rob, like many of us disagrees with the direction of the campaign.”

CNN reached out to Burgess for comment.

Burgess has managed the campaign since Hutchinson launched his bid in April and helped him meet the donor threshold to appear on the first GOP presidential primary debate stage in Milwaukee.

After his first debate appearance, Hutchinson failed to make the second debate and is in danger of missing the third debate next month. After not qualifying for the second debate, Hutchinson set a goal to improve his polling by Thanksgiving, after which he would assess his campaign.

It’s the first major departure for the Hutchinson campaign, which had already been operating with fewer than five staffers.

A number of Republican candidates have already suspended their bids. Most recently, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder announcing this week that he would no longer seek the 2024 GOP nomination. Elder, who threw his support behind front-runner and former President Donald Trump, joined former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who have previously ended their bids.