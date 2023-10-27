CNN —

Britney Spears supporters have been waiting on comment from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her estranged husband Sam Asghari about her new memoir, “The Woman In Me.”

Both men are discussed in the book. Asghari and Spears were married for 14 months and are in the process of divorcing. Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 until 2002.

While the singer has not commented on Spears’ memoir, social media followers noticed that he recently turned off the ability to comment on the posts on his verified Instagram account.

Meanwhile, a TMZ photographer recently caught up with Asghari, who filed for divorce from Spears in August. Spears refers to Asghari as “a gift from God” in her book.

“To be honest, that made me smile,” he told TMZ. “I’m freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world.”

Spears and the actor/model met in 2016 on the set of her music video for her song “Slumber Party.” They married in June 2022.