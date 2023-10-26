CNN —

Fugitive Christopher Haynes is back in police custody after escaping from a Washington, DC, hospital in September, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

US Marshals captured Haynes, 30, in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and returned him to the department’s Homicide Branch, where he will be charged with the escape and August 12 murder of Brent Hayward, police said in a statement.

Christopher Haynes was captured by authorities after nearly two months on the run. D.C. Metropolitan Police Department

After his initial arrest on September 6, Haynes complained of ankle pain and was taken to George Washington University Hospital for evaluation, according to DC Police.

As an officer was adjusting Haynes’ handcuffs to fasten one of his hands to a gurney, the suspect “physically assaulted” the officer and fled the hospital, outrunning the two officers who chased after him, police said.

The escape triggered a multi-agency search for Haynes and prompted some temporary, precautionary road closures around the White House as well as a temporary shelter in place order across the George Washington University campus. Investigators also offered $30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Some seven weeks later, police have their suspect again. In their release, DC Police said “finding Christopher Haynes remained a top priority for the Metropolitan Police Department.”

The department said it worked closely with local and federal partners to bring Haynes to justice, and expressed gratitude to community members who provided information about his whereabouts.

CNN has reached out to the US Marshals Service for further information.