Why this American couple swapped California for Spain
By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN
Published
9:13 AM EDT, Thu October 26, 2023
Change of scenery: After visiting scenic town Ronda in Andalusia, Spain in 2016, US couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen, who were based in Oakland, California, liked it so much they ended up moving there.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
Packing up: Months after returning to the US in 2016, they'd got rid of many of their belongings, and Luban had sold his acupuncture practice.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
New beginning: In September 2016, the couple, who've been married since 2009, returned to Ronda to begin their new lives there.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
Big changes: "Four months after we left Ronda, we were back to stay," says Luban. "For what we thought would be a year."
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
Magical town: Although they experiences some setbacks at first, the pair soon settled into the town that had stolen their hearts.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
Cultural differences: "I think we struggled with the siesta concept," admits Medlen. "We'd be gung ho to get a bunch of things done, and we'd run into town to do those mundane tasks that we all have to do.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
Getting settled: Seven years after moving to Ronda, the couple are very much settled, and even have a dog, named Lola.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
Healthier lifestyle: Luban's health has improved significantly, and he's become a proud member of the local cycling club.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
Relaxed lifestyle: They now try to limit their work to around 20 hours a week, and spend much of their free time traveling around Spain to destinations like Setenil de las Bodegas.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
Welcoming community: They feel very much a part of the community in Ronda, and have made countless friends over the years.
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
No regrets: "We miss the US, and go back at least once a year," says Luban. "But even after several years here in Spain, this country just keeps showing us new layers of what it's best at: love and sanity. We're not done here yet. "
Selena Medlen and Jason Luban
