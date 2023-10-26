CNN —

Special counsel Jack Smith withdrew a subpoena seeking information from former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign this week, a source familiar told CNN.

This is the second withdrawn subpoena related to Smith’s investigation into fundraising practices following the 2020 election. Earlier this month, Smith withdrew a subpoena seeking records from Save America, a Trump-controlled political action committee, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The New York Times first reported on the second withdrawn subpoena.

The source said there was no reason given for the withdrawals.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign and Save America PAC for comment.

CNN reported last year that a federal grand jury was examining the leadership PAC, in an expansion of the Department of Justice’s investigation into the events surrounding the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. In the time since, the special counsel has indicted Trump on federal criminal charges in the 2020 election interference case and in a separate probe centered on his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The office had made several inquiries about the PAC prior to Trump’s indictments, including looking at its fundraising after the election, spending on contractors and lawyers since Trump left office, and speaking to witnesses who were connected financially to the PAC.

The 2020 campaign’s fundraising efforts also came under scrutiny from the House select committee that investigated January 6. The panel dedicated an entire investigative team to the matter and, at a June 2022 hearing, tried to make the case that the Trump campaign raised funds by falsely claiming the election was stolen, even though they knew it wasn’t, and that the funds may have been misused.