Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 27, 2023

Today on CNN10, residents in Acapulco, Mexico face the damage and devastation caused by Hurricane Otis. The space race goes into high gear as China launches a manned mission heading to its Tiangong space station. Finally, good news ends the week as superstars Tom Brady, Aaron Judge and Jayson Tatum make wishes come true for kids battling critical illnesses.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Meteorologists say this winter will be warmer and wetter because of what weather pattern?

2. In Monday’s episode we explained the idea of regenerative farming which helps keep microorganisms in the soil healthy. Farms also rely on which animal to graze across fields?

3. When a government spends more money in a given year than it takes in, that referred to as what?

4. What is the total amount of money that a country’s government has borrowed?

5. What is the name of the scale invented to measure the heat level of peppers?

6. In Wednesday’s episode, we said scientists used new technology to pinpoint the age of the moon. Do they believe the moon is older or younger than previously thought?

7. When carving a pumpkin, in which direction should you move the knife in order to stay safe from accidental slips?

8. What is the name of the type of scientist who studies birds?

9. After three weeks of voting, Congress elected a new Speaker of the House. What is the new Speaker’s name?

10. In the Ivory Coast, entrepreneurs are recycling trash to make what type of new product?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10