Rep. Mike Johnson on Wednesday landed the job of House speaker without losing any Republican votes – a feat that until now seemed out of reach.

It’s been more than three weeks since the House voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker. And despite the threat of a looming government shutdown less than a month away, the speaker’s gavel remained unclaimed until now, as House Republicans struggled to find a candidate who could unite both its more moderate and far-right factions.

Since McCarthy’s ousting, House Republicans put forth four nominees. Here is a recap of all the twists and turns over the past 23 days in the search for a new House speaker.