CNN —

A New York judge on Wednesday denied a motion to dismiss the assault case against actor Jonathan Majors, moving the case forward to trial.

Majors, a Marvel star, is charged with assault and aggravated harassment related to a dispute with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari on March 25. Through his attorney, Majors has denied the allegations against him, which, according to the complaint, include striking her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.”

According to court filings obtained by CNN, Majors filed a counter-complaint against Jabbari in June, claiming he was assaulted by her in the same March dispute.

Jabbari and her attorney have not publicly commented on the case.

Court filings state an investigatory card was issued by New York police for Jabbari in June, indicating there is probable cause for an arrest in relation to the cross-complaint. However, the Manhattan District Attorney does not plan to prosecute her, according to a Sept. 21 filing in the case against Majors.

The prosecution “informed Ms. Jabbari’s attorney that the People would decline to prosecute Ms. Jabbari if she were arrested,” the filing in response to a Sept. 12 request by Majors’ attorneys to dismiss his case states.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA told CNN in a statement on Wednesday, “We look forward to presenting our case at trial.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney Priya Chaudhry maintained her client’s innocence in a statement to CNN in August, saying her client was “unjustly cuffed” and hauled off to jail, and is the “real victim in this shameful ordeal,” who “has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart.”

Trial is set to begin on Nov. 29.

CNN’s Maria Sole Campinoti and Julian Cummings contributed to this report.