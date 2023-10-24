Apple announced its second product event of the season, a month after introducing its new iPhone 15 lineup. New iMacs are likely. The company sent invitations to members of the media for a scheduled keynote on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, later than it typically kicks off events. It will be accessible via livestream only; Apple usually hosts its product launches both in person and online. The tagline for the event – “scary fast” – is an apparent nod to the likely unveiling of its next-generation silicon chip, M3, as well as Halloween. The company is expected to show off new iMac computers boasting the new powerful chipset in a move that should also boost Mac sales. Mac sales have been down this year. “Weak demand, excess inventory, and a worsening macroeconomic climate were all contributing factors for the precipitous drop in shipments of traditional PCs,” market research firm IDC said earlier this year. Last year, Apple brought its M2 chip to its MacBook line. The 24-inch iMac is expected to get the M3 chip at Apple’s event this year. At this point, there are no rumors of a new iPad launch. Apple\n \n (AAPL) launched its first in-house M1 silicon chipset for its computer lineup in 2020, shifting away from years of using a one-size-fits-all option from Intel. At the time, Apple\n \n (AAPL) claimed it was the world’s fastest CPU core and fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer. Last month, Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 devices with a slimmer design, a more-advanced main camera system, a customizable Action button, and USB-C charging.